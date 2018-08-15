“Special Moments Change the World” is the 2018-2019 theme for the Zachary Community Schools District and Superintendent Scott Devillier made a personal effort to make the first day of school special for many of the children under his care.
He opened doors, shook hands and reassured many little ones that they were in the right place.
The all-hands-on-deck policy has become a trademark of the Zachary Schools, Devillier said. Principals and administrators joined the superintendent to handle first-day issues ranging from bus routes to separation anxiety at the seven campuses in the district.
"It has been great to see all of the smiling faces as we begin a new school year,” Devillier said. “We look forward to continuing to work in helping every child every day achieve their highest potential.”
Devillier remains committed to the “Model of Excellence” vision. “We are devoted to providing a rigorous academic foundation and a well-rounded education for every student,” he said. “It is important that we assist every student in meeting his or her highest potential by providing high-quality instruction and meaningful academic programs.”
The Zachary Community School District and all of its schools are in year two of a new accreditation. In 2007, it was one of the first school districts in the state to undergo district accreditation and was re-accredited in 2012 and 2017.
Devillier is determined to spark those special moments in and outside of the classroom. “I am incredibly excited about this school year and committed to promoting the core values of our school district," he said.
Zachary Schools, the longtime highest ranking Louisiana public school system, saw a very modest enrollment increase of less than 70 students as the doors opened on Aug. 12. Enrollment was 5,557 on the last day of the 17-18 school year and rose to 5,613 on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year.
