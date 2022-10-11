Z Dentistry held its ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 28 at its office at 20377 Old Scenic Highway, Suite 206, Zachary.
Z Dentistry is a family dental practice owned by husband-and-wife team dentists Jason and Anh Simms.
It offers a wide array of dental services including restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and routine cleanings and exams.
A portion of every new patient exam is given as a gift to Heritage Ranch.
For information and a full list of services, visit zdentistryla.com, or call (225) 401-6461.