David Dayton announced his candidacy for reelection to the Zachary Community School Board, District 9.
Dayton has served as a member of the Zachary Community School Board since 2004, having twice served as the president of the board.
“I have lived in Zachary for most of my life," he said in an announcement. "My family has deep roots in this community. I believe in Zachary, and I believe in the Zachary Community School District.
He and his wife have two sons in Zachary schools. Their oldest son is a Zachary High School senior, and the youngest attends Copper Mill Elementary.
Dayton's wife, Tamara, is the director at The Lodge at Lane and has served the community through her role in social services for 26 years, he said. "We are active members at First Baptist Church Zachary, where I am an ordained deacon."
“As your school board member, I have been responsive and receptive to parents, staff and the community," Dayton said. "I have served fairly in all situations, advocating for the educational needs of our children. I have supported the teachers in the district having the necessary tools and training to educate our children.
"I have pushed for accountability and the assurance that teachers, administrators, and staff members understand their responsibilities to our students," Dayton said. "I have been prudent about fiscal responsibility and ensuring our tax dollars are managed and administered so students can safely learn and grow.
“We are blessed in the Zachary Community School District to have incredible teachers, administrators and staff. I want to continue to ensure they are held to the highest standards. I want to see our students graduate with the skills they need to be successful in life and contributing members of our community.
He said that serving as a school board representative for the past 18 years has been a rewarding and humbling experience. "I want to continue to contribute to this district and to make a difference in the lives of our students."