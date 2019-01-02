When the students of Holy Family Homeschoolers visited St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in mid-October, they were immersed in more than 200 years of history lessons, sacred and precious art appreciation, and the foundations of church history dating back centuries. Adding to the day was the fact that their classroom for the day is less than two years old.
Tour guide and church member Dot Dickinson said old meets new in the 18,000-square-foot sanctuary because the new building holds artistic and historic wonders from other locations. Dickinson, along with Donna Kline and Lynn Buzhardt, led the students on a journey through history that starts more than 150 years ago in Syracuse, New York.
The Zachary church, on the outside, resembles Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School, which opened in 1891 in Syracuse, Dickinson said. Prior to the late 1800s, a group of German families immigrated to the Syracuse area and wanted to have a place to give their children religious training. They built Holy Trinity with the same German architecture and artistic style of their homeland.
Dickinson said the need and desire to teach German at the church began to decline after World War I. Decades later, as the congregation began to dwindle, Holy Trinity merged with another church that, coincidentally, was also named St. John the Baptist. In 2010, the diocese in Syracuse began to work on finding a new use for Holy Trinity.
The Rev. Jeffrey Bayhi, pastor of the Zachary church, found out about the contents of Holy Trinity while leading a retreat in Rome, and he returned to Zachary excited by the prospect of incorporating parts of Holy Trinity to a building yet to be built.
“We are very grateful to the Diocese of Syracuse for allowing us to purchase the beautiful patrimony of Holy Trinity Church,” Bayhi said. “We are proud to have repurposed the beautiful artifacts of this church built by German immigrants and opened in 1891.”
The homeschoolers, late elementary to high school age, were taken to the historically significant contributions from the Syracuse church, including:
The Marian Altar: The statue of Mary, Mother of God, was already 100 years old when it was moved to the New York church, so it is the oldest piece relocated to the Zachary church. It was created in 1788, and the facial features are made of saw dust and egg whites.
The floating Crucifix: The 18-foot-tall crucifix hangs from the ceiling and is more than 150 years old. Keith Morris, a local artist and missionary who grew up in Zachary, restored the crucifix before it was hung.
The pulpit and communion rails: Like many of the wood pieces, these were built by Bavarian craftsman Egid Hacker.
The confessionals: Two confessionals were relocated from Holy Trinity. They feature intricate carvings throughout and a Keys of the Kingdom carving on top.
The altars: The High Altar stands 27 feet tall and highlights the Trinity as it did in Holy Trinity Church. It features a 6-foot-tall portrait depicting the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The massive structure houses many religiously significant statues and wood carvings.
The altars and wood workings were restored by local wood craftsman and veterinarian Scott Buzhardt. His wife, Lynn Buzhardt, a retired veterinarian, guides tours, and both are active volunteers of St. John.
Morris restored the large crucifix, and he was instrumental in the art restoration, including the detailed casting of the "Last Supper" that was a part of the original St. John the Baptist sanctuary. Dickinson said Morris did extensive research to ensure that the restored piece maintained its tones and color.
Kline told the touring children that Morris takes great interest in church restoration work and travels to ensure his accuracy. While traveling in Canton, in Allen Parish, he discovery sacred paintings that had been hidden for years. He became determined to bring them to their original state.
“He fell in love with this project and for two years, he traveled to Canton, Louisiana, which is about an hour and a half away, and he discovered all of these paintings that he was able to restore and bring back to life,” she said.
A big part of the grand Catholic church in New York was its stained glass windows, but the local historical preservation society was opposed to the windows leaving the area. The Zachary church enlisted the help of the Sacred Window Rescue Project to find fitting windows. The rescue project locates stained glass from closed churches and relocates them to other churches.
St. John received eight large windows in the nave, or central part of the church. They and four smaller windows date to the 1800s. The windows once hung in a church in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and are original pieces produced by the Franz Mayer Studio in Munich.
The St. John’s Walking Guide says the larger windows were disassembled, shipped, cleaned, re-leaded, rebuilt and installed in Zachary by a third-generation stained glass artist from Syracuse.
The four smaller windows were a set purchased by Humphrey “Bubba” Olinde and later donated by the Olinde family. Baton Rouge stained glass artist Stephen Wilson restored what the church calls their “Olinde Windows,” Dickinson said.
History meets church doctrine and tradition at the altars dedicated to Mother Teresa and Pope John Paul II. Both are prominent in recent Catholic church history and both have church-certified artifacts housed at St. John.
The altar to John Paul has a statue that St. John got from Rome and a replica of the late pope’s tombstone. John Paul died in 2005, but when his body was moved in 2010, it was discovered that his blood was still liquified. Dickinson explained that his blood was put into very small vials and distributed across the world. The altar in Zachary contains one of those certified relics. John Paul was elevated to sainthood in 2014.
The altar to Mother Teresa of Calcutta is especially significant because of Bayhi’s ties to the nun who spent her life in the slums of impoverished Calcutta. Bayhi spent seven summers working with Mother Teresa in Calcutta. In 1996, Bayhi administered the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick — last rites — to the dying nun. The cotton and oil Bayhi used in the sacrament were sent to Rome, and she died a little more than a year later.
The relic at St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Altar contains a small amount of the cotton used in the last rites sacrament. Mother Teresa was elevated to sainthood in 2016.
The tour was one of the many group activities for the Holy Family Homeschoolers. The group has members in the greater Baton Rouge area including Denham Springs and New Roads. Patti Chasuk, a participating parent, said most of their members live in Baton Rouge and Prairieville.