Put your chili or salsa to the test in the hot competition at Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Code Red Chili Cook-off, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 27, at The Pointe of Americana, 1250 Meeting St., Zachary.
The Code Red Chili Cook-off competition is open to amateurs and professionals of all ages and offers companies, organizations and individuals the opportunity to compete. Three competition categories offer cash prizes: Best Red Chili, Best Salsa and People’s Choice Chili. Entry fee is $35 for one category and $10 per additional category.
The family friendly event is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Also included are a craft beer tasting, free kids zone, a sweet shop, hot air balloon demos, concessions, and live music featuring local artists Laine Hardy, Sara Collins and Big River Express.
Registration information and complete event details are available online at LaneRMCFoundation.org or by calling Theresa Payment at (225) 658-6699.