A new flag football league is coming to Zachary.
Legendz Sports Academy is starting Legendz NFL Flag Football. NFL Flag is the largest flag football league in the U.S., local organizers said.
Registration costs $180; registration fees include official NFL Flag jersey, shorts and flags. Fees must be paid by the registration deadline.
Team numbers will be based on the number of participants, however, teams will have a 10-player maximum.
Players are allowed to register individually or coaches can establish and register a pre-established group. Players that don't have a pre-established group will be placed on a team. Pre-established groups must add the coach's name in the registration form.
Games will be played Monday nights, starting Sept. 26. All games will be held on the Zachary High School field. Teams will have a 10-game guarantee.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4485nwp4. For more information, email flagfootball.legendz@gmail.com.