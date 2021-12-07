Christmas performance planned Dec. 9-11
The Lanford family will present "The Gift" Christmas drama at 7 p.m. Dec. 9-11 at 4360 Lee St., Zachary, in the Historic District. Admission is free and refreshments will be available. For information, call (225) 335-3969.
Farmers Market's Countdown to Christmas
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, the Zachary Farmers Market will celebrate its annual Countdown to Christmas on Lee Street in downtown Zachary. Over 75 vendors will participate, offering a multitude of items for holiday gifting, holiday décor and holiday party foods. Santa will be ready to take pictures with everyone from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. There is no charge to take pictures but any donations received will go to the Zachary Food Pantry.
Mistletoe Market is Saturday-Sunday
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is hosting its fourth annual Mistletoe Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11-12 in the Parish Activity Center that faces Lee Street in Zachary. The building is also known as the “old church” and is close to the HugYourPeople Park.
In addition to local vendors, the Mistletoe Market will feature bring-your-own-camera pictures with Santa, free hot chocolate, coffee and Christmas cookies.
Over 20 local vendors will be selling bath and body products; blessings (house, car, etc.), car scents; cookies and cupcakes; crocheted items; custom Christmas decorations; cutting boards and other woodwork; epoxy tumblers and pens; fish fry mix; handmade fleece blankets; hand carved ink pens and wine bottle stoppers; handmade children’s clothes; handmade kitchen accessories (towels, microwave cozies, crocheted dish cloths, etc.); hot chocolate bombs; homemade jellies and jams; jewelry and accessories (some handmade); personalized T-shirts; religious items including rosaries; wineglasses; wreaths and more.
The Mistletoe Market is a two-day event, and on Saturday will be at the same time as the Zachary Farmers Market, which will be across the street.
For information, contact religioused@sjb-ola.org or (225) 654-5885 Monday through Wednesday.
Leadership North applications sought
Leadership North is an annual leadership development program for the north Baton Rouge region. The Zachary Chamber of Commerce hosts this program. Participation is open to people living or working in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central, Baker, and Pointe Coupee, East and West Feliciana parishes who have the full support of the organization or business they represent. The program is designed to engage emerging leaders in the region and prepare them to meet the future needs of the communities. Visit the Zachary Chamber of Commerce website https://zacharychamber.com/ to nominate people.
Pop-Up Shops set
Baker will have Pop-Up Shops in the Park from noon to 7 p.m., Dec. 18, 3325 Groom Road. A toy give away, movies, tree lighting and a gumbo cook-off are on the agenda.
Santa to visit Baker
Santa Claus will be taken around the city this year from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the following days.
Dec. 13: "A" Shift. All streets west of La. 19 and South of Lavey Lane. Examples: S. Magnolia, Boxwood, N. Magnolia, Twin Oaks, Texas, South, Garfield, Landry, and Leland College, Middlewood, Morvant, Longvue, Hico, Ector, Alba, Thomas and Sunshine.
Dec. 14: "B" Shift. All streets between Groom Road and Lavey Lane from Seville Drive to Plank Road. Cover all streets off of Plank Road. Examples: Breckenridge, Charles, Chemin, Fausse, Georgia, Sinbad, Blairstown, Felicity and Byfaul.
Dec. 15: "C" Shift. All streets between Groom Road and Lavey Lane from La. 19 to Sunshine Drive. Examples: Meadows of Chaleur (6:45), Truman, Epperson, Arkansas, E. Buffwood, Harrison, Johnston, Grant, Patricia, Rabel and Charry.
Dec. 16: "B" Shift. All streets North of Groom Road between La. 19 and Plank Road. Examples: Woodward, Hazeloak, Jefferson, Debra, Yvonne, Tristian, Windside, Wimbish and Singletary.
Dec. 17: "C" Shift. This day will be used for any areas that are missed due to rain or major calls.
Report potholes in Baker
Call (225) 775-5584 and provide the location to get pothole repairs scheduled in December. The street name and block are the minimum location information required.