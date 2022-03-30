zaclanemeet.jpg

Lane Regional Medical Center staff members, from left, Allison Cross, physician assistant, of Lane Gastroenterology; Dr. Ashley Record, of Lane Dermatology; Nick Maggio, family nurse practitioner, of Lane Family Practice; Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, of Lane Dermatology; and Dr. Shola Tijani, of Lane Pediatrics, attend a meet and greet reception March 18, 2022, to welcome new providers.

 Provided photo

Lane Regional Medical Center held a meet and greet reception March 18 to welcome its newest providers.