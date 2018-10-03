Katie Mestayer, the first Zachary student to hold a state FFA office since the 1950s, has been recognized by the Zachary Community School Board.
Mestayer has been elected secretary of Louisiana FFA, agriculture teacher Melissa Brumbaugh told the board on Tuesday.
The board also recognized educator Kerri Lee, of Zachary Elementary School, for being selected as the Louisiana Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
And the board presented awards to employees who recently retired from the school system.
“These people are very important to us, and they have done wonderful (things) for our children in this community,” said Superintendent Scott Devillier.
The retirees are Monica Meeker, secretary at the Zachary Early Learning Center; Brenda Triche, secretary at Northwestern Elementary School; Sondra Burnham, secretary at Zachary Elementary School; Gary Smelly, custodian at Zachary High School; and Crystal Von Rosenberg, teacher at Zachary High School.
Later in the meeting, the board approved a $1.5 million budget for renovations at Zachary High School’s stadium and gave the district permission to advertise for bids for the project.
BCB Architects recommended the budget for the project, which will involve remodeling and enlarging the press box, installing an elevator, adding 800 new bleacher seats, and building a new entrance plaza.
Devillier said the improvements will be paid for with surplus funds the district has been setting aside for the past few years.
The board also approved a three-year contract extension for Lindsay Spence, an assistant principal at Zachary High School.