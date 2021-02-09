The Baker Heritage Museum is producing its first virtual event featuring local poets and spoken word artists in honor of Black History Month and is seeking support.
The event “Use Your Voice” is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 25 on YouTube and will feature participants reciting their original written pieces.
The event is seeking financial support. Levels are gold tier $25, silver tier $50, bronze $75 and platinum $100.
People interested in supporting this and future endeavors should contact Cynthia Grimes at (225) 218-7354.