More than 100 0 campers gathered Friday in scorching temperatures at the Americana YMCA in Zachary for the first Capital Area YMCA Pickleball tournament.
Americana YMCA program director Henry Abraham said three of the nine branches were represented and competed in two heats.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Two or four players use solid hard paddles to hit a perforated ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net.
In addition to the Americana group, participants traveled from the Dow Westside YMCA in Addis and the Paula G. Manship YMCA in Baton Rouge.