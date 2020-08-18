CENTRAL — Claiborne Senior Living announced the opening of its newest community, The Claiborne at Shoe Creek, 9750 Couret Drive, Central, a news release said.
The Claiborne will be a 100-apartment community featuring 70 assisted living residences and 30 memory care apartments specifically designed for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Daily activities, social events and outings, as well as meals served restaurant-style in dining rooms, will be available.
Assisted living and memory care residents will have 24/7 access to nurses and caregivers who will support the residents’ daily activities, the release said. The Claiborne’s amenities will include an on-site movie theater, coffee shop, deluxe spa and concierge services.
Claiborne Senior Living announced Caroline Smith as executive director and Lisa Dupont as community relations director for the new community.
Smith, who will oversee the community’s strategic direction and daily operations, has worked in elderly housing at Our Lady of the Lake Senior Service Division and transitioned to long-term care, where she received her nursing home administrators license, serving as assistant administrator at St. Clare Manor and administrator at Ollie Steele Burden Manor. She then served as director of assisted living at St. James Place until joining Claiborne in 2019. She is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. A Baton Rouge native, Smith lives in Watson.
Dupont is responsible for sales and marketing activities at The Claiborne. She is from Baton Rouge and has worked in the same role in the Phoenix and Houston markets. Her degree is in health care administration from Texas State University.
Headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Claiborne Senior Living serves hundreds of older adults with senior living communities in Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.