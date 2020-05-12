Members of the Zachary Elementary Parent Teacher Organization and the Copper Mill Elementary administration showed appreciation to the school staff by providing a take-home meal and a card game activity for the whole family on May 5 during a drive thru event for Teacher Appreciation Week.
Zachary finds a way to thank Copper Mill teachers despite closed school, coronavirus
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments