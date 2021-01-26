Robert “R.E.” Amrhein Jr., who died Jan. 15, witnessed nearly nine decades of Zachary development and growth. Far from a spectator, he touched all aspects of the city’s progression including business, education and city government.
He was born in 1931, when the Zachary was a country hamlet at the height of the U.S. Great Depression. As a teenager, he excelled in both basketball and baseball. After graduating from Zachary High School, he played on the LSU basketball team and was a 1991 inductee into the Zachary High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 1950s brought the Korean conflict, and he served in the Air Force. He also married Ethel Mae Langley in that decade and started a family that included five children.
The Amrheins ran Amrhein and Sons Hardware store for more than half a century. He also had leadership roles as the vice president of the Bank of Zachary and Zachary city manager. When the Zachary community formed its own independent school district in 2001, he served as its interim School Board president.
His honors include Zachary's Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2002 and Zachary High’s Hall of Distinction in 2009.
His son, David Amrhein, has served as the mayor of Zachary since 2011. In addition to the mayor and his wife Robyn Amrhein, other survivors are sons Robert Amrhein and wife Melanie, and Bryant Amrhein and wife Angela, all of Zachary; one sister, Elizabeth Gautreau of Gonzales; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.