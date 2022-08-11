Top educators from around the state were honored July 30 at the 16th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
The museum's Freedom Pavilion was filled with educators and leaders from all over Louisiana. Dream Teachers — a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and rewarding exceptional educators throughout the state — and the Louisiana Department of Education, partnered to host the annual gala.
The event celebrates the state’s leading educators, recognizing teachers and leaders who are making exceptional gains with students. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession.
Kerri Lee, a teacher at Zachary Elementary School, was honored as a Louisiana Teacher of the Year semifinalist. Lee teaches health and physical education at Zachary Elementary School, where she has taught since 2009. Several of her Zachary Elementary colleagues, administrators, and her family, were in attendance to support the honoree.