Work is underway to build the long-awaited Comite River Diversion Canal, and progress on the project has been a welcome sight for many Zachary residents.
For some, it also has created problems. People who live on McHugh Road told the Zachary City Council Tuesday, May 24, that their road is being torn up by big trucks heading to diversion canal work sites.
“We all have to suffer, and it’s not nice. It’s not good,” said McHugh Road resident Lynda Bankston. “The road there is dust. There is noise from 6:30 in the morning” until dark.
She and one of her neighbors, Brandon Mason, wanted to know if anything could be done temporarily to improve road conditions.
The contractor has agreed to fill in holes with limestone until permanent upgrades can be made, said Councilman Lael Montgomery, who provided information he received from Congressman Garret Graves’ office about the issue.
The city is keeping a grader on site and checking for problem spots regularly. While McHugh Road is owned by East Baton Rouge Parish, the city has stepped in to do some maintenance to ensure emergency vehicles can reach residents, said City Attorney John Hopewell.
McHugh Road was not designed to handle frequent heavy vehicle traffic, Montgomery said, so it ultimately will have to be rebuilt. And that will have to wait until construction of the diversion canal is complete and the flow of work trucks subsides.
In the meantime, unfortunately, “you’re going to be inconvenienced,” he told Bankston.
In other business, the council denied a request to change the zoning of 5.2 acres at 20611 Plank Road from residential estate to general commercial, where Christy Anthony said she and her husband want to build an RV and boat storage facility.
Although city planning staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission recommending approving the zoning change, the council voted it down over concerns about flooding in the area. Anthony had not yet submitted complete plans for the facility, and without those details, council members said they weren’t comfortable rezoning the land.
Bryant Dixon, city planning director, said a portion of the property lies in a flood zone.
“That’s really a vulnerable area,” said Montgomery, whose district includes the property. “If we approve this, then basically, they are free to do whatever they like.”
For example, Montgomery said, with the commercial general zoning in hand, the prospective business owners could change their minds and build something besides a storage facility. Under the commercial zoning, many types of structures are allowed, some of which could pose serious flooding risks for neighbors, he said.
A couple of residents said the proposal worried them because they already have problems with flooding.
“I support the idea,” Montgomery said, “but I don’t think I could support it at the expense of the citizens.”
Council members John LeBlanc and Laura O’Brien said the matter highlighted the need for the city to conduct a comprehensive drainage study.
Also on Tuesday, the council approved plans for a Benny’s Car Wash and Oil Change location to be built on Church Street.