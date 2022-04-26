Twelve-year-old Milton Quiett inspired a collaboration of Zachary sponsors, runners, walkers and cyclists to Go the Distance for Autism Saturday during an event to raise both funds and awareness for people living with autism.
April, once noted as U.S. Autism Acceptance Month, has been rebranded Autism Awareness Month to celebrate people and promote acceptance for the condition that occurs in one in every 54 children born in the United States.
The national Go the Distance for Autism Ride started in New Jersey seven years ago and has raised more than $5.6 million for autism education. The first Zachary event was a ride/walk/run.
Milton’s mom, Serrita Barnes, has become a fitness and community advocate after forming the Community Riders cyclists group. The Community Riders formed a three-way collaboration with Laura Bly, of Maverick’s Q-n-Brew, and Ginger Lumpkins, of Lumpy Frog. Lumpy Frog produced T-shirts for participants that included the sponsors. Maverick’s provided a start and finishing venue as well as food and water for the participants.
“The three of us came together to get the idea up and rolling,” Barnes said.
Barnes and the Community Riders have participated in other local events and causes like breast cancer awareness, but autism awareness is a new cause that hits close to home. Barnes said Milton was diagnosed in January of this year and she has wasted no time in finding and giving support.
“What I wanted to do was get the community together including parents to get information on what they don't know,” she said. “I wanted children like my son to meet other children who were like him because it helps him learn how the pieces fit. That's kind of what the autism logo is, you know, with the puzzle pieces. Just for him to get to know other children and let him know that he's OK and special in his own way.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control defined Autism spectrum disorder as a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Some people with ASD have a known difference, such as a genetic condition. Other causes are not yet known. Scientists believe there are multiple causes of ASD that act together to change the most common ways people develop, the CDC website explains.
Barnes said the Zachary community responded with overwhelming support from sponsors as well as runners, walkers and riders. “That was the objective of this ride and walk and run; just to get the community out for this field day, but to let somebody get to know somebody who's struggling with the same issue,” she said. “I may know something that the other parent doesn't know that can help us all come together and get the pieces to fit.”