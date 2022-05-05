Lane Regional Medical Center staff members recently celebrated service award milestones in 2022.
Honorees were recognized to thank them for their service at Lane. Collectively the 29 employees represent 360 years of service.
- 35 years of service: Jim Womack.
- 30 years of service: Joyce Hamilton and Rhonda Martin.
- 25 years of service: Karen Dubois.
- 20 years of service: Greg Dickinson and Amy Rome.
- 15 years of service: Cheryl Castello, Lisa Shields-Major, Tammy Pace, Jeronica Profit, Sharon Smith and Karen Thomas.
- 10 years of service: Sarah Cassagne, Mary Dunaway, Priscilla Henry, Courtney Keller and Latoria Muse.
- 5 years of service: Brittany Caston, Kelsey Gulledge, Aaron Hutchinson, Christin McLean, Larry Meese, Marvin Pollet, Monica Saizan, Francisco Sanfield, April Seal, Betty Spurlock, Joe Watson and Kaitlyn Weaver.