Zachary breaks open a close game early, pitches a shutout
The Broncos got off to a slow start offensively against Madison Prep and led 8-0 at the half. The second half was quite the opposite as the Zachary coasted to a 35-0 win to move to 2-1.
“Our defense played extremely well on Friday night, holding a team like Madison Prep to under 100 yards, that’s a good night for us,” said coach David Brewerton.
The Broncos and Chargers were scoreless after the first quarter, but the defense recorded a safety when Caleb Jackson tackled Roy Davis of Madison Prep in the end zone, the Broncos led 2-0. The Bronco offense finally going later in the second quarter, with quarterback Keilon Brown engineering a 5 play, 44-yard drive that ended with Brown scoring a 3-yard touchdown to give Zachary an 8-0 halftime lead.
The third quarter was a good one for Zachary as they scored three touchdowns including two in the air when Brown connected with wide receiver Khris Simmons and wide receiver Chandler Whitfield. “Keilon did not have a great first half but seemed to settle down and play really well," said Brewerton. “(Brown) is a leader on our team and continues to make big plays and does a great job of managing the offense," said Brewerton.
Running back Kyle Landry had two touchdowns (25 and 29 yards) and helped the Broncos rush for 159 yards.
“Kyle Landry ran the ball hard and our offensive line began to wear on their defense in the second half, he found some holes and made the best of it scoring 2 touchdowns," Brewerton said.
Landry scored his second touchdown in the fourth quarter and the final points for the 35-0 win.
Brown finished with 170 yards passing with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.
The defense continues to show it's worth holding the Chargers to 8 yards rushing and 91 yards passing as well as forcing nine punts.
The Broncos will host 3-0 Live Oak this Friday at Bronco stadium, should be a great one.
Check out the latest LSWA high school football polls:
Class 5A
First-place votes in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (8) 3-0 107 1
2. West Monroe (1) 3-0 98 2
3. East Ascension 3-0 78 5
4. Zachary 2-1 72 6
5. Acadiana 3-0 62 7
6. Catholic-BR 2-1 56 4
7. Destrehan 2-1 53 3
8. Live Oak 3-0 42 8
9. Barbe 3-0 38 10
10. John Ehret 2-1 26 NR