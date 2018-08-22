The Lane Regional Medical Center Auxiliary donated $15,000 to the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation during the hospital’s appreciation luncheon Aug. 14.
Auxiliary President Juanita Massey presented the check to Lane Foundation Board President Donna Kline, Lane CEO Larry Meese and foundation Executive Director Theresa Payment. Funds will be used to purchase six portable Dinamap vital signs monitors to be used on the telemetry and medical/surgical units and in the emergency department, a news release said.
“I am extremely proud of our work during this past year,” Massey said. “It is especially rewarding to know that in addition to serving patients and families on a daily basis, the results of our fundraising efforts are being put to good use where they are needed most throughout the hospital.”
Payment thanked the group for the dedication they display to the hospital every day. “Whether working in the gift shop or passing out coffee, you serve an important role for our patients, employees and facility,” Payment said. “This donation will help ensure we continue to offer the best care possible.”
To join the Lane Auxiliary and become a member of its 58-year tradition, stop by the hospital gift shop or call (225) 658-4309.