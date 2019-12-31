Students at Copper Mill Elementary held their Composition Café on Dec. 17.
Fifth grade teacher Rachel Henriquez said, "Two times a year for the past two years, I have organized a Composition Café, where my students can showcase their work for parents and other community leaders."
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein, members of the Zachary Rotary Club, parents and other adults attended.
Henriquez said CC's Coffeehouse donates beverages for the event to add to the coffeehouse-style atmosphere, and the students share their writing with the adults.
"Not only is this a new audience outside of their peers or teacher, but these adults and community leaders have a great amount of life experience to share," Henriquez said. "So, when the adults come and listen to each student read the essay they chose, the adult can give them feedback, advice to help them in writing, or other information that the adult has learned about how writing has helped him or her in life or in his or her career."
Henriquez said this insight helps the students. "The students also find increased motivation in their next writing assignments as they are now able to apply feedback they have been given from interesting and influential members of our community.
"I'm grateful and honored that the city of Zachary does so much to support the learning that takes place in its schools," she said. "This community investment is one of the things that makes Zachary great and continues to push its achievement and growth to new levels."
Sharon Phillips, who attended, said the Rotary members attend each year. "Literacy is an important goal of Rotary, as well as promoting reading in early grades," Phillips said.