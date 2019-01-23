Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast
Friday
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, cheesy spaghetti, mixed vegetables, seasoned greens, frozen fruit cup, fruit choices
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuit, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, potato salad, rice, smothered okra and tomato, fruit choices, crackers
Tuesday
Breakfast: Eggs, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Taco, fresh veggie cup with dressing, whole kernel corn, salsa cup, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Waffles, hash browns, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll
Jan. 31
Breakfast: Assorted cereal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll
High School
January menus not available.