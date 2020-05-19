Frank Ragsdale saw combat as an Army medic during the Vietnam War, but he never envisioned a time when civilian health care professionals would be drafted to do battle on the home front.
“When you’re in the military and you get drafted, you are doing a service for the community,” he said. “I believe our health care providers are heroes that are under stress of battlefield conditions to protect this community.”
Ragsdale is president of the Regional Veterans Park Association board of directors. The veterans group raised more than $2,000 recently to offer gestures of thanks and support to the staff of Lane Regional Medical Center. The board met Thursday, May 14, to voice their support and provide a meal for the entire hospital staff.
Ragsdale worked in combat medicine and later worked in civilian life as a nurse anesthetist at Lane, but he said he never envisioned a medical battle like the one being waged against the novel coronavirus. “They are under tremendous stress and they are helping the community here,” he said.
The semantics and terminology are often debated, but local veterans have no problems seeing the similarities between previous wars and the war on COVID-19. “Our president has rightly declared that we are fighting a war and we are fighting an enemy that we can not see,” said Greg McDougall, a Vietnam veteran and board vice president. “We were in wars where the enemy could be seen; we knew who the enemy was for the most part and could see them. These people are fighting a war where they can not see the enemy; it is invisible, and they are doing a great job at it and they are heroes doing thankless service.”
Vietnam veteran Roy Stewart served alone side Navy personnel recognized as heroes and he said that title is befitting today’s health care professionals. “My impression of a true hero is a person that is doing their job and asking for no thanks and usually gets no thanks,” he said. “But the nurses and doctors are my heroes and the people that have been on the frontlines during this coronavirus.”
Will Steen served in the Army air defense units in Germany during the Vietnam era. He is quick to note that the risk and sacrifices are similar. “In this case, our cohorts, you might say are in this fight and are frontline heroes because they are away from their families and, in some cases, their families are at risk despite PPEs,” he explained. “These people are definitely at risk for something that will take your life. They are helping other people making their lives better; so, yes, we have heroes in our midst.”
Julie McLin, Lane marketing director, explained that the hospital and veterans have enjoyed a long, positive relationship. Local veterans planned a regional park that was later located on land provided by the hospital in 2015. The park is the site of several annual events including the Zachary community Veterans Day ceremony.
“The Regional Veterans Park Association has supported the hospital for years as individual members and as an organization,” McLin said. “The amount of support we have received overall has been fantastic and most appreciated especially during hospital week.”