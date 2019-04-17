This summer, Zachary plans to offer family-friendly movie events under the stars.
The movies will be shown in the Hug Your People Community Park on Lee Street behind City Hall.
The Zachary Charity League/Hug Your People Committee contributed toward the movie projector and speakers.
"I would like to personally commend the Zachary Charity League for promoting healthy lifestyles and for being an amazing partner," Zachary Mayor David Amrhein said. "Offering family events in our park connects kids and families to the outdoors, promotes physical activity, mental health, socialization and a connection to nature in a safe place."