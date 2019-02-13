Zachary area Allstate agents recently teamed up to donate $8,000 to the Regional Veterans Park Association, a news release said.
The association’s Wall of Veterans is constructed on the fitness trail behind Lane Regional Medical Center to provide the citizens of the Zachary region a place to remember and thank those veterans who committed themselves to protecting the rights and freedoms of all, a news release said.
Bricks for the Wall of Veterans can be purchased for $100 each via email at info@RegionalVeteransPark.org or by calling one of the association’s volunteer committee members, Laura Steen at (225) 235-4654, Greg McDougall at (225) 202-8126, or Frank Ragsdale at (225) 278-8281.