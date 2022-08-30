Master Gardeners to speak at Zachary Branch Library
The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on cool-weather plants and underground beauties at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St.
The talks are free and open to the public, but seating is limited.
Louisiana Master Gardener Kathy Conerly will begin the evening by discussing cool-weather plants.
Louisiana Master Gardener Donna Montgomery will continue the evening with a presentation on underground beauties.
For information on the 2022 Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association website at ebrmg.wildapricot.org.
Also, the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
Top citizen deadline here
The Zachary Rotary Club is seeking nominations for 2022 Zachary Citizen of the Year. The deadline is Thursday, Sept. 1. Email or mail the entry to Da’Anne Lipscomb at dlipscomb1954@gmail.com or 1128 N. Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA 70791, or hand deliver to any Zachary Rotary Club member.
Submit a description of the qualities that make your nominee the best candidate for the award. Include your name, email and phone number as well as the nominee’s information. The nomination may be handwritten or typed.
Labor Day closures
Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 5. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and many other offices and businesses will be closed that day.
STEM classes set for Baker
STEM Saturday: Intro to Coding for K-12 Graders, is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at City of Baker Workforce Development Center, 3262 Baker Blvd., Baker. There will be multiple levels of coding based on the grade group. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yp5urf9z.
Help now for future storm aid
Vision of Hope is collecting donations of water, food, personal hygiene items and emergency kits to help people as during emergencies. The group will pick up items. Monetary donations can be made at www.vohafcenter.org. Angela Weir is the group’s founder and can be reached at her office (225) 488-6942 or cell (225) 610-3827.
Donate used items
Fill Up The Truck for St. Vincent de Paul is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 in the new church parking lot at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. For information, including accepted items, visit sjb-ola.org/truck.