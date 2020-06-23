Postponed election early voting set to open
Early voting is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 4, except Sunday.
Early voting is at Motor Vehicle Building, 2250 Main St., Baker; Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, Baton Rouge; City Hall, 222 St. Louis St., No. 201, Baton Rouge; Fire Station Building, 11010 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge; and Louisiana State Archives Building, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge.
Election day is July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Statewide and multiparish races on the ballot include:
- Presidential nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties
- Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican parties
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
- District Judge 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Division M
- City Judge City Court, Division C, city of Baton Rouge (Select 1)
- PW Law Enforcement District — 3.73 mills renewal — sheriff — 10 years (Select 1)
Residents of Baker will vote on mayor, chief of police and council members for Districts 1-5.
4-H offering activities for all teens
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H is offering two programs offered statewide online to members and nonmembers.
A Virtual Town Hall will provided "a safe place to grow and learn different perspectives on heavy issues." The town hall will allow youth to gain and enhance valuable life skills such as accepting differences, communication and conflict resolution.
During the town hall, youth will be given hot topics that were submitted and embark on dialogue, expressing their perspective of various issues and allowing others to learn other views. This event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom on July 8. The deadline to register to receive the link is July 1.
This event is open to youth across Louisiana ages 14 through 19 at the time of the event. For information visit https://bit.ly/3fj4MDZ.
East Feliciana Parish 4-H also is offering a Professional Development Series in July. This event is open to all Louisiana youth, especially high school aged youth, but younger individuals are welcome. For information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2XTHiiM. The viewer must register at least 24 hours in advance for each session to receive the links.
The Mental Health session at 1:30 p.m. July 4 will look at stress management; work, life and school balance; and emotional intelligence. Career Readiness, at 1:30 p.m., July 14, will look at interview skills, resume building, and post high school paths. Money Management, at 2:30 p.m. July 21, will look at budgeting, credit scores and investments. Marketing Yourself, at 1:20 p.m. July 28 considers personal branding, maximizing opportunities and social media etiquette.
Events
- Maddie Gleason, catcher for Zachary High School's softball team, is holding hitting and catching lessons for $20 an hour. Text (409) 548-3967 for information and to schedule a lesson.
- Don’t forget to sign up for the summer reading program at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Programs will be digital this year. Information is available at ebrpl.com.
As we reopen ...
Things are slowly reopening in various forms.
While a lot of things aren’t happening, such as in-person day camps, there are activities out there.
Please let us know what your organization is doing so we can let others know.
We are publishing on Wednesdays now, so we need your news by noon on the Friday before publication. Please send news for East and West Feliciana to extra@theadvocate.com and news for the Zachary-Baker area to zachary@theadvocate.com.