When the Rev. Ashley Freeman accepted the call to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, he knew it would be memorable because it was his first rectorship where he would be leading a church and a school, and his own children were school-age and would be growing up in Zachary.
The years starting with 2016 brought a historic flood with considerable damage to church structures, a challenging pandemic, a series of hurricane disasters and all those things Freeman expected to make life and work in Zachary memorable.
“This was my first call as the rector of a church,” he said. “My first call from seminary was to serve as the associate priest of Trinity in Baton Rouge, which is how I wound up in the Baton Rouge area.”
Freeman proved old enough to give sage advice, but young enough to quickly roll up his sleeves in the community. He seemed to be on call along with many of his peers in Zachary. He gave blessings in the park to kids starting a new school year and was a regular for the Blessing of the Pets events, once blessing a bright orange snake in a Main Street parking lot.
Being available in and outside his church walls led to him being the chaplain for both the Zachary fire and police departments. When disaster struck neighboring parishes, he and a band of Zachary do-gooders sent “57 feet of love” in the form of tractor trailers loaded with food and supplies. “He did minister to everyone in many different situations,” A.C. Gayle said of the pastor who was not her pastor.
Freeman said he is thankful for such a wide range of experiences at this point in his ministry and career.
“St. Patrick's has been a very good home for me,” he said. “It has been a very good call for me, and this church and this community have supported me and allowed me to have a role in their midst. It's genuinely been an experience that has helped shape and form me in a way that I believe equips me to move into my next call.”
The next call will be the Canon to the Ordinary of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast. It’s a mouthful, but Freeman humbly said he would be working directly for a bishop and providing direction and support to churches and clergy in the diocese.
It’s a return home in many ways. The office is in Pensacola, Florida, but he and his family will be living near his hometown of Fairhope, Alabama.
The Freeman family will always have strong ties to Zachary, including Zachary High, where his wife taught and his two sons graduated. He, his wife and their daughter will journey to Alabama while his sons will continue to work and go to college in their adopted home of Louisiana.
St. Patrick’s Senior Warden Edgar Cage echoed the sentiment that lots of living and experiences were crammed into Freeman’s time in Zachary. “I feel in the last six years, the church and me personally have gone full circle,” Cage said. “I was chairman of the search committee that called him and now I'm senior warden as he leaves.”
And while Cage admits the years weren’t easy, he feels that the congregation was blessed to move through the hardships. “We didn't realize the challenges that we'd be facing — the flood of 2016, some financial issues from the damage — and then COVID really was like the icing on the cake,” he said. “In spite of all those trials and tribulations, we made it through with our faith and belief in God's guidance. And there could not have been a better person to be in a position here at St. Patrick’s to guide and lead us through all that it.”
Cage noted the roles that Freeman served in the community and said the congregation is a stronger body because it followed his lead in lending a hand. “We've helped people because of Father Ashley’s passion and love for our neighbors from Houston, to the homeless, and during the hurricanes and flooding,” he said. “Even though we had gone through some things ourselves, we reached out and helped others. I'll be eternally grateful and blessed for Father Ashley’s friendship for him being our spiritual shepherd who led us out of the valley of darkness into now, an era of life.”