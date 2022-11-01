The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 21-27:
Dontcrel Anderson: 42; 9839 Ave. J, Baton Rouge, two counts possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule I drugs and possession/distribution manufacturing Schedule II drugs
Dayla Banks: 18; 5450 Cadillac St., Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property
Joshua Crear: 23; 650 W McKinley St., Apt 1302, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department
Tonie Dunn Jr.: 22; 6605 Lakeridge Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse aggravated assault — child endangerment and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and fugitive warrants through Lafayette Police Department
Jalon Harris: 23; 18733 Samuels Road, Lot 30, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Jalon Harris: 23; 18733 Samuels Road, Lot 30, Zachary; fugitive warrants through Baker Police Department, fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, fugitive warrants through Baton Rouge Police Department and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Aarion Lanus: 20; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Jeffrey Ponder: 66; 3225 South Vernon Drive, Zachary; simple criminal damage to property and criminal mischief
Eric Scott: 34; 14130 Azalea Park Ave., Baton Rouge; felony theft
Corey Ware: 41; 1725 Glenmore Ave., Jackson; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Corey Ware: 41; 1725 Glenmore Ave., Jackson, second-degree battery
Daniel Westley: 35; 9839 Ave. J, Baton Rouge; obstruction of justice
Antoinique Williams: 20; 2003 Oak Grove, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana