I am convinced that when unqualified people have too much idle time, they do ignorant things. For years, the NCAA has been a laughable mess that became even more ridiculous this spring and over the summer.
I could provide a bullet list of NCAA rules that demonstrate the organization is incompetent with the single goal of “making more money” and little if any consideration of the “student” component of the student-athlete. Instead, I'll share a story relayed to me from a friend who is a college football coach.
Prior to this year's spring football game, the coaching staff let their star receiver, who has All-American potential, know that he was going to have limited playing time because they knew what he could do and wanted to see how the other receivers would respond. For those of you who don’t follow this closely, spring football is an intrasquad scrimmage. After not having sufficient passes thrown his way, the next day the receiver entered the NCAA transfer portal to leave the school and be immediately eligible at another college. He can do this under the NCAA transfer portal guidelines.
For college coaches, the portal is a place to see who wants to transfer to another college.
I would love to see how the new immediate transfer rule fits into the NCAA mission statement.
Consider Kellton Hollins, who transferred from TCU after earning a degree (actually two) under the old system that recognized academics and allowed immediate transfer after completing a degree program. What happens the first time a player makes an error in practice? Can the coach correct the player or does he fear that the player may enter the transfer portal and leave? Under the new NCAA rule, they can.
An article I read earlier this week talked about how a high school senior committed to Ohio State is considering skipping his senior year of high school to get name, image and likeness money.
NCAA rules are changing regarding athlete pay. Starting this season, players can get compensated for their name, image and likeness.
How big is this NIL money? Nick Saban indicated that this year’s starting quarterback at Alabama, who has never previously started, is looking at seven figures.
Before someone throws the whole “but (colleges) are making money off the kids” argument, let me just say that I and my four brothers all played college football on scholarship and obtained degrees that led to careers. Put a price tag on that. If we had not received scholarships, we would have had to pay for our college like everyone else because our parents could not afford to front us the money. Four of us were linemen, so it’s not like the NIL guys would have been knocking on our doors.
Isn’t it exciting that prep sports like volleyball, football, cross-country and swimming are about to begin? These winners will not be defined by potential NIL money, number of Twitter followers, or how many college scholarship offers they have. Though you may have had 20 touchdown catches in 7-on-7 football playing for the Bootlickers, an undefeated beach volleyball team or a winning time at another meet or competition, they don’t count. Those activities may have helped hone skills, but at the end of the day a Louisiana High School Athletic Association championship is won on the field, court, pool or cross-country course. The games start this month. The journey begins.
Hopefully, the 2021-22 season will have great stories about journeys that end with district and state championships and not noise. Maybe it’s time we all (athletes, coaches, fans and sports writers) rededicate ourselves to the fundamental concept of what sports is about, a competition where there is a winner and a loser. It's time to enjoy watching these kids compete and win for Zachary High School and the Zachary community now.