Zachary High School senior golfer Drew Silman represented First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish in the 19th annual Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, on Sept. 23-25.
The nationally televised tournament consists of 54 holes played by 78 teams comprised of Champions Tour professionals paired with junior golfers from around the country. Silman and other junior participants were selected by application, which considered their golf resume, academic record and community involvement.
“The trip was absolutely incredible and California felt like an entirely different world," Silman said. “The weather was superb and the courses were in the best condition I have ever seen.”
ZHS golf coach Kenny Langlois called Silman "a great kid with a tremendous work ethic that does things the right way. Playing in this tournament was a great way for him to see the fruit of his labors. What a tremendous way to start his senior year.”
Silman indicated that he appreciated First Tee for giving him the experience and was “thankful for his parents pushing me to play golf and work my way to the level that I am now.”
Silman was paired with professional Mario Tiziani, of Shorewood, Minnesota. The opening rounds were played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The top 24 teams advanced to the final round at Pebble Beach.
The team of Silman and Tiziano made the cut and finished fourth with a best ball score of 15 under par. On playing with Tiziano Silman commented that “he was a wonderful role model throughout the week.”
During the week, Silman also had the opportunity to play a practice round with former U.S. Open Champion and Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk and legendary caddie Mike “Fluff” Cowan.
Checking in on Tonya Johnson
On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 I had the pleasure to watch the LSU volleyball team and first-year coach Tonya Johnson (ZHS Class of 1987) take on the Ole Miss Rebels at the Maravich Center.
In case you have not been keeping up with what Johnson and the Tigers have been working on in her first season, consider that on Sept. 21 they opened SEC play with a 3-2 victory over 20th ranked Arkansas. Three nights later they traveled to Kentucky to spoil the 15th ranked Wildcats home opener.
In the opener on Sept. 30, the Tigers lost the opening set (25-18), won the next two straight (25-18 and 25-22), lost the third set, and closed the Rebels out in the fifth set (15-13). The excitement of a five-set victory rocked the PMAC and at a price of $5, it was definitely the best entertainment value in the area.
The following night was another five setter that Ole Miss would end up winning, but again the excitement and athleticism on display was well worth the price of admission.
There was also an opportunity to see former ZHS phenom Janie Perry Tidwell and the other LSU volleyball alumni recognized between sets.
At the time of writing the Tigers are 10-6 and 4-2 in the SEC after a 3-2 victory over Auburn on Oct. 5. With season tickets available for $30, I plan to catch as many of the remaining home games as possible. South Carolina (Oct. 23), Mississippi State (Oct. 29 and 30) and Georgia (Nov. 25 and 26) all will travel to the Maravich Center.
Though they have not cracked the top 25, the Tigers received votes in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Zachary Hall of Fame Banquet
A reminder that former ZHS Hall of Fame inductees and the public at large are welcome to join in the 2022 induction of Janie O’Connor and Vincent Perry to the ZHS Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Oct. 13. They will also be recognized at halftime of the ZHS's game against Scotlandville Oct. 14.