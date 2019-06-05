Dr. Kimberly Meiners has joined the staff of Lane Family Practice, 2335 Church St., Suite E, Zachary.
Meiners has more than 14 years of experience as a family medicine physician. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and earned her medical doctorate from LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.
She completed residency training in family medicine at St. Vincent’s Family Medicine Residency in Jacksonville, Florida, and is board certified in both Family Medicine and Integrative Medicine.
She is a member of the American Medical Association and the Louisiana State Medical Society.
Meiners takes an integrative approach to family medicine with a focus on wellness, health and treating the whole person.
“I am excited to be part of this community,” she said. “There is just no better job than helping my patients stay healthy through exploring and inspiring choices that promote and support well-being. The old adage, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, is wise advice for maintaining or finding a healthy balance.”
Meiners and her husband, Vaughn, live in Baton Rouge with their three children. She enjoys cooking, yoga, nature walks, travel, playing with her two great Pyrenees dogs, and watching her children play soccer on the weekends.
For information, call (225) 654-3607.