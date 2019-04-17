The mangled pit bull was found dying in a ditch along a country road. He was brought to Zachary, where he found care, healing and compassion. The pit bull also found hope and a name. He is Trooper, and he is more than ready to reclaim his time.
Trooper took Zachary by storm a little over a week ago when Must Luv Dogs Louisiana Rescue launched a social media campaign #TakinTrooperToWork. Hashtag in tow, Trooper graced City Hall with the mayor who introduced him to everyone who is anyone in Zachary, greeted customers at the Bank of Zachary, protected the police chief as he protected and served, and much more.
Many people took Trooper to work as part of a search to find the family that would take Trooper home. Cindy Shotwell, director of Must Luv Dogs, said the rescue group has seen how far Trooper has come and wanted nothing more than helping him find his “furever home.”
Trooper's first environment might have been many things, but it was not home. By all indications, he was in the care of dog-fighters and may have been used to bait other dog aggressors.
Trooper's greatest disadvantage in life was to be born a pit bull. These dogs, as well as Staffordshire terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, American bulldogs and American pit bull terriers, are often bred for fighting. Dogs used for fighting are usually kept penned or chained and may be taunted and starved to trigger survival instincts and aggression. Trooper wears the scars and injuries of an animal repeatedly bitten and attacked.
In January 2018, Reneé and Brenda Watson Uzee, of Ethel, were traveling through rural East Feliciana Parish when they noticed something moving in a ditch. When Reneé Uzee realized the movement was an animal, he shouted for Brenda Uzee to pull over. The Uzees took the almost lifeless dog to Plains Animal Hospital and Dr. Liz Ezell.
Ezell has seen animals in bad condition, but this little dog’s plight stood out. “A couple found him on the side of the road and he was horrible — super bloody from his head, neck, feet. We counted over 50 bite wounds,” she said. “He even had one big hole through the bone in his sinus cavity.”
Ezell and her staff treated the mangled creature for shock and dehydration. “He was dying,” she said. “Even as painful as he was, he had a sweet demeanor. He never tried to bite us because he was in pain.”
The volume of wounds was sobering, and Ezell said she had to sedate the dog to cleaned all of his wounds. “That night, we went back to check on him and even though he couldn’t lift his head, he was trying to wag his tail,” she said.
Trooper healed on the outside, and steps were taken to help him heal on the inside. When he moved to another part of the hospital, he reacted to other dogs. It seemed to be more out of fear than true aggression. “He had to learn to trust humans, and he had to learn to trust that we would keep him safe from other dogs,” Ezell said.
Must Luv Dogs accepted Trooper into their fostering program and started the process to help him find a home.
Shotwell started the foster-based rescue program in 2017 to serve the greater Zachary area, including East Feliciana, and concentrate on rescuing abandoned, dumped and neglected dogs. The group held a special donation drive, which paid for Trooper’s extensive medical expenses.
Shotwell said Trooper has made great progress, but the group has not been able to find him a foster home. All foster homes have multiple dogs, and Trooper initially needed to be an “only child,” Shotwell said.
He spends a lot of time at the veterinary hospital waiting for the right home, but Ezell knows he’s ready to be a great member of a family, as he is playful and he plays well with her two small children.
Ezell doesn’t feel that Trooper is a vicious dog, but he’s been taught through his abusive environment to fight and fear for his life. “He thinks it’s his job to protect you from other dogs,” she said.
Shotwell was brainstorming ideas for some out-of-the-box ways to get exposure for Trooper when the hashtag campaign came to mind.
Trooper started at the top of city government with Mayor David Amrhein at City Hall. “I’m not sure Mayor A is much of a dog person per se, but to his credit, he never hesitated,” Shotwell said. “Trooper will love the attention and hopefully this will kick off several weeks of folks allowing Trooper to come hang out with them at work.”
Shotwell hopes Trooper is with a new family soon and helps to lead the way home for others. “We have three other adult (pit bulls) for adoption,” Shotwell said.
Details and pictures of Fred, Cookie and Penny can be found at www.petfinder.com/member/us/la/zachary/must-luv-dogs-la389/. For information about Trooper, adoption fees and the application process, visit the group’s main website at mustluvdogs.org.