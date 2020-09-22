“There is nothing permanent except change.” — Heraclitus
Before laying out the Zachary High School fall sports schedule with important dates and information, it is important to note that all of this could change, on a dime, so stay posted.
The 3-time 5A champion football team will open with a postponed jamboree against West Feliciana on Friday, with the junior varsity beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity. The regular season home opener against St. Augustine of New Orleans has been moved up from Oct. 9 to Oct. 2. The Broncos are still looking for an opponent on Oct. 9 and will have one nondistrict game at home against Istrouma on Oct. 16.
The Broncos will host district opponents Live Oak, Oct. 23; Denham Springs, Oct. 30; and Central, Nov. 13, and go on the road to play district foes Scotlandville, Nov. 6; and Walker, Nov. 20. The junior varsity and freshmen will also play a seven-game slate. The schedule is subject to change.
Football seating will be limited based on COVID-19 restrictions initially. The home stands for football games will be limited to 1,000 spectators with the visitor stands limited to 600 guests. Tickets have already been offered to football parents, spirit groups and students. Last year’s season ticket holders can reserve seats between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24. Tickets are limited and going fast. Contact Diane Leblanc at dianne.leblanc@zacharyschools.org for more information.
Hopefully the 1,000-person limit is subject to change, and more seats will become available.
Word on the street is the offense will put up lots of points and the defense will hit hard.
As with previous years, games will be broadcast over the Bayou Sports Network. This year’s booth will include former Broncos Thomas Scott and Heath Monte, Atlanta Falcons alum Todd McClure and yours truly, a former Bronco but better known now as the father of a 2-time 5A state football champion . Pregame analysis and chicanery will start 15 minutes prior to the game. If you are interested in radio sponsorship, contact Leblanc. The "Coach Brew Show" will also be back for 2020. Details to follow.
Northwestern Braves ready to play
The Northwestern Middle School Braves are also hitting the gridiron in September. Coach William “Scooter” Myers indicated that the Braves have been conditioning since July 6 in hopes the season would happen. “The kids are so excited, and we started in shells this week with some hitting,” Myers said.
The Braves will scrimmage Central at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 (subject to change).
ZHS volleyball
Coach Cheri Perry and the Zachary High volleyball team started the season strong with straight set victories over district opponents Live Oak (25-17, 25-20, 25-23) on Sept. 12 and Walker (25-15, 26-24, 25-9) on Sept. 16. On the Walker win, Perry said, “We started off a little slow but finished strong and not only were we able come to out with a win, we were able to honor our 5 seniors.”
Seniors recognized at the game were Kelsey White, Brianne Bankston, Jasmine Odums, Treasure Garner and Madeline Meeks.
Cross-country
The Zachary High boys cross-country team finished second overall with Rhen Langley placing third with a time of 13:18 at the Round Table Run. The cross-country team will be competing at the St. Josephs Academy Cross-Country Invitational 2-mile race on Oct. 3 at Highland Road Park. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Championship is scheduled for Nov. 17 at Northwestern State University (subject to change).
The Northwestern Middle cross-country team has already competed in meets at West Feliciana and Brusly with upcoming events at Brusly on Oct. 3 and the ZHS Bronco Stampede at Port Hudson on Oct. 24. They are slated to close out the season Oct. 31 at the Metro Championship at Highland Road Park.
The Zachary High swim team has meets at Crawfish Aquatics Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 with the city meet Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, also at Crawfish Aquatics. The state meet is scheduled for Nov. 20-21.
Show your support
It is not too late to sponsor Zachary athletics and show your support locally. There are four levels of sponsorship ranging from Platinum Plus ($5,000) to Bronze ($750). Advertising opportunities vary depending on sponsorship level but include commercials and/or logos on the video board during home games, radio sponsorship, digital advertising above the concession stand and ads on the LED in the gymnasium, color or black and white ads in the football program, hole sponsorship for the annual ZAF Golf Tournament and special recognition during sporting events. Sponsorships also provide an opportunity to show your spirit with shirts and hats. Contact LeBlanc (dianne.leblanc@zacharyschools.org) for more information.