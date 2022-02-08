Residents and leaders from diverse backgrounds met Feb. 2 for a second community prayer rally that organizers hope will unify Zachary and tap into divine intervention for the challenges facing the growing city.
The HugYourPeople Park was the setting for the recent Prayer in the Park event. Organizer Stephanie Wilks said a similar event was held at the high school in November. “Community leaders reach out to us and ask if we do this again,” she said. “The purpose was to gather believers in the community together to pray over our leaders, first responders, businesses and community members.”
Wilks and her husband are members of the business community, and Justin LeBlanc, minister to students at First Baptist Church, is an organizer representing religious leaders.
“We wanted to try to unify us together and to encourage and refresh hearts to just have God show off today,” Wilks said.
The schools' elected officials and first responders had representatives present. The police chief, city council members, and the area’s Metro councilman took part in the rally.
Zachary City Councilman John LeBlanc said he was encouraged by the community turnout and feels the rallies will go a long way in helping the city and community move forward. “I think it's very important that we keep God first in the city and I pray that God will start a revival in the city.”
LeBlanc said he hopes residents and voters will pray during the selection process because elected officials are faced with many tough decisions. “I want everybody to know that we are not enough, but God is enough and that's what we need. I pray that God will keep us humble, and he will keep us honest, and help us to do the right thing.”
Zachary’s lone councilwoman, Laura O'Brien, echoed LeBlanc’s sentiment that a praying community will be fuel to move the city forward.
“The Bible says to pray without ceasing and prayer time is our direct line to God,” she said. “I just pray that we all continue to lift up our city, lift up our children, lift up our leaders so we can all be our best and that we can continue to move our scene in a positive direction.”