The Zachary Rotary Club welcomed Zachary Library Branch manager Lauren Tomlin to its recent meeting.
Tomlin talked to the club members about the many summer activities going on at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
She said the Zachary Branch has more visitors and patrons than any of the other branches, except the Main Library on Goodwood. She also mentioned the new technology and services at the branch, such as self-checkout, which gives patrons as many options as possible to customize their needs and visits to the library.
For more information on events and classes, visit the library website at ebrpl.com.