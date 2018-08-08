BATON ROUGE — Starting this fall, Kids’ Orchestra is expanding into Baker, launching a new site at Park Ridge Academic Magnet School.
Every school partner has different needs, and Kids’ Orchestra strives to create programming that can be tailored to fit every school’s needs while maintaining a high quality of musical training and enrichment.
PRAMS will be a part of Kids’ Orchestra’s traditional program model. Kids’ Orchestra will offer two foundations classes for K-1 students. The foundations classes emphasize creativity and play through general music concepts. Students engage through singing, dancing, storytelling, age-appropriate instruments, musical activities and games.
Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Students will receive a healthy snack, mentoring and homework help prior to an hour of group music lessons. Kids’ Orchestra students perform in at least two informal concerts per year and are invited to perform at select community performances throughout the year.
To inquire about Kids’ Orchestra expanding into your school or community, contact Sam Trevathan, education director, at strevathan@kidsorchestra.org or (225) 922-4656, ext. 103.