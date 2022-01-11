COVID testing underway in Zachary
MedComp Sciences, a Zachary medical laboratory that has served as the official COVID-19 testing laboratory for the 2021 LHSAA State Football Championships and the 2022 Sugar Bowl, is partnering with the City of Zachary to offer PCR COVID-19 testing.
The public testing site, Zachary Youth Park, 1650 Mt. Pleasant Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 15.
To schedule a PCR COVID-19 test, visit https://mcs-sphere.com/?page=covid and select “Zachary Community Testing” as the testing location.
Upon arrival, remain in your vehicle. You must present your registration bar code and proof of identity, prior to being tested. You will not be allowed to receive a test unless you have pre-registered.
Call MedComp Sciences at (225) 570-8486 with questions about how to register for the test.
STEM group coming to Chaneyville
Baton Rouge STEM will hold a STEM Discovery Day from 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 5, at the Chaneyville Community Center, 13211, Jackson Road, Zachary. Register for free at batonrougestem.org. Call (225) 286-7225 or (225) 654-3309. This is a kickoff event for Baton Rouge STEM activities in the area.
Zachary High presents 'Cinderella'
Zachary High School Drama will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” several times. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and can be purchased at the door on online at zhsdrama.ticketleap.com/cinderella/.
Performances are at 7 p.m., Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 4-5 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 6. Jan. 30 is Princess Day: All princesses are invited to take a photo with the royal court after the show.
MLK reading at the library
A MLK Jr. Celebration Read Aloud will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Zachary Branch Meeting Room.
As part of the parishwide celebration centered around Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his passion for literacy, community members of all ages are invited to come and read aloud at the library.
A selection of books and poems will be available for readers to choose from, or you may bring your own.
This event has been modeled on the National African American Read-In, an effort to encourage communities to read together, centering on Black books and authors. It was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. This initiative has reached more than 6 million participants around the world.
