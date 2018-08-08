Amy Schulze says, if elected to the Zachary Community School Board, she has the skill-set to tackle controversial issues while considering the views of teachers, parents and the public.
Schulze, 42, no party, works for NTB Associates Inc. and has a fifth-grader in the school system. She's running for the District 6 seat. Schulze has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.
"A strong public-school system is essential to the future of not only our children, but also our community," she said in a campaign announcement. "The ZCSD has a proud history of educational excellence and I wish to help continue that trend while providing all students with the skills they need to succeed in school and after graduation. Our students deserve a standard of education that will allow them to succeed in whatever path they choose to follow."
Schulze said she has participated in local government for the past 14 years with the city of Baton Rouge and the city of Zachary, during which time she gained experience with the internal workings of local government.
She said she has been an active volunteer at the elementary schools for the past four years and that, if elected, she would continue to volunteer at the schools and "attend events to better understand what is happening at our schools."
"My background and experience in local government, along with my extensive time volunteering inside ZCSD schools, and experience with the school system from a parent’s point of view, makes me a candidate who can serve our community well as a School Board member," she said.
The election is Nov. 6.