Northwestern Middle School student Marlee Ballmer submitted artwork to a contest to pick the front cover of the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast program and won.
Her artwork was featured on the programs at the event.
They presented the drawing back to her, matted and framed, at the breakfast. The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is an annual event in Zachary attended by many community members.
Marlee is an eighth grader at NMS and has been in Michelle Kohler’s art class during her time there.
“Marlee has been my student for two school years now. She has a rich background in art applications and theory. We're working with various techniques to help enhance her personal style,” Kohler said.