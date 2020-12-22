ZACHARY — Business partners Eric King and Travis Gaspard are adding to the suite of services they provide to clients at Royal Capital Management Group by opening a new Brightway Insurance Agency in Zachary on Dec. 21.
Brightway, The King & Gaspard Agency, is at 20103 Old Scenic Highway, Building 7A, in Zachary, down the street from Popeyes and next to PJ’s Coffee.
“We were looking to solve the issue of finding excellent property and casualty coverage for our financial services clients,” said King. “Opening a Brightway Agency gives us the resources and partnerships with the broad array of top-rated insurance brands we need to provide a true one-stop shop to our clients.”
A Louisiana native and retired U.S. army major, King has been helping investors protect, grow and enjoy their assets for more than 25 years. He focuses on a holistic approach to financial well-being and quality of life. King worked for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, Aetna and MassMutual before becoming an independent adviser. He is a part of the Dave Ramsey program, a teacher of Financial Peace University, and a former SmartVestor Pro. King earned a bachelor of arts in finance and marketing from LSU. He and Theresa, his wife of 20 years, have three children and two grandchildren. He served as the youth director at his church for more than 10 years and still runs a Bible study for teens.
Gaspard, also an LSU graduate, has a diverse background with 18 years of experience across the financial services, insurance, construction and gaming industries, including two Fortune 500 companies. He has held various positions during his career with an emphasis on risk management and process improvement. Gaspard and his high school sweetheart, Jill, have been married 17 years, and they live in Zachary with their seven children. He serves as an associate pastor at his church and enjoys coaching his son’s baseball team.
“Eric and Travis come to Brightway with a wealth of experience, and we are really happy to see them open their agency in Zachary,” said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller. “With the holistic business support we provide and relationships we have with many insurance brands, I am confident they will quickly become a trusted source who the community looks to for expert counsel for all their insurance needs.”
Brightway, The King & Gaspard Agency offers customized home, flood, auto, boat, condo, renters, personal articles, RV, motorcycle, life and umbrella insurance policies from numerous brands including Acadian Managers, Bankers, Bristol West, Foremost, Hagerty, Johnson and Johnson, Progressive, Safeco and many more.