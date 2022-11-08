The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:

Robert Muse Jr., 51, 11039 Neff Lane, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Bret Broussard, 29, 17455 Melancon Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery — child endangerment

Demarreo Carey, 39, 15696 Samuels Road, Zachary, violation of protective orders, stalking, unlawful use of cellphone tracking device and home invasion

Sydni McKneely, 20, 8825 Hereford Ave., Zachary, possession of marijuana

Graylyn McCastle, 23, 1957 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Gabrielle Curtis, 27, 4445 Alvin Dark Ave., Apt 207, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Amira Aulds, 34, 3183 Dawson Road, Jackson, fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

