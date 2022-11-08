The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:
Robert Muse Jr., 51, 11039 Neff Lane, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Bret Broussard, 29, 17455 Melancon Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Demarreo Carey, 39, 15696 Samuels Road, Zachary, violation of protective orders, stalking, unlawful use of cellphone tracking device and home invasion
Sydni McKneely, 20, 8825 Hereford Ave., Zachary, possession of marijuana
Graylyn McCastle, 23, 1957 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Gabrielle Curtis, 27, 4445 Alvin Dark Ave., Apt 207, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Amira Aulds, 34, 3183 Dawson Road, Jackson, fugitive warrants through East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants