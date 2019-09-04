Dr. Fredrick “Jamie” Bohanon has joined the staff of Lane Surgery Group, 4801 McHugh Road, Suite C, Zachary.
Bohanon specializes in the surgical treatment of gastrointestinal disorders including gallbladder, stomach, and colorectal surgery, as well as treating breast cancer, skin cancer and hernias, a news release said.
Originally from Asheville, North Carolina, Bohanon graduated from the University of Georgia and earned his medical doctorate from Ben-Gurion University Medical School for International Health. He completed residency training and a fellowship in general surgery from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
Bohanon and his wife, Charlene, live in Zachary with their three children, Treshawn, 10; Tristan, 8; and Inara, age 2. They attend Bethany Church. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 570-2489.