Cypress Title is the winner of the Zachary Community Beautification Business Award.
Cypress Title, 4470 Main St., serves as a gateway into downtown Zachary, a news release said.
Pride in their business shows on the outside, with its pleasing curb appeal, the Beautification Committee said. Most notable at the entrance of the business is a neatly trimmed boxwood English garden filled with annuals, and side yard landscaping with ornamental plantings.
A pair of concrete urns add a touch of grandeur, filled with elegant flowering plantings, a news release said.