Cypress Title is the winner of the Zachary Community Beautification Business Award. 

Gathering to celebrate Cypress Title winning the Zachary Community Beautification Business Award are, from left, Ricky McDavid, Lauri Kitchen,; Mayor David Amrhein, and members of the Beautification Committee, Beetle Fisher, Sharon Phillips, Jen Gennaro and Mary Landry

 Provided photo

Cypress Title, 4470 Main St., serves as a gateway into downtown Zachary, a news release said.

Pride in their business shows on the outside, with its pleasing curb appeal, the Beautification Committee said. Most notable at the entrance of the business is a neatly trimmed boxwood English garden filled with annuals, and side yard landscaping with ornamental plantings.

A pair of concrete urns add a touch of grandeur, filled with elegant flowering plantings, a news release said.

