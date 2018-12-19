The joy of Christmas can be muted in the midst of pain, sorrow and illness. When a Zachary family realized that Christmas with cancer would be a reality for them, they circled the community wagons and formed Honey’s Hope, a grassroots campaign to bring Christmas Cheer Baskets to people fighting cancer across the capital region.
The baskets started arriving early Saturday at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. Blankets, beanies and comfort items were donated in addition to the cellophane-wrapped care packages that put an Easter basket-spin on Christmas giving. Volunteers, donors and holiday care packages soon lined every corner of the Chamber office.
Samantha Mancuso and business-associate-turned-friend Erin Hybart were the key organizers of the group and campaign. Samantha Mancuso’s mother-in-law was recently diagnosed with cancer and started treatment. “My mother-in-law was diagnosed on Sept. 16 and there was a sadness everywhere we went, and no one had any joy so we figured, and Erin and I got together, we wanted to bring cheer,” Samantha Mancuso said. “We wanted people to have some Christmas cheer while they are going through treatment.”
Samantha Mancuso and her husband Nicky Mancuso are active partners in his mother’s cancer fight and, by going public with their efforts, they hope to both honor her and help others battling cancer this holiday season. “Her name is Alma Mancuso, but she’s Honey, she’s sweet and she’s kind,” Samantha Mancuso said, fighting back tears.
Hybart was a listening ear who became an ally. “Whenever Samantha was down, we would talk late nights and exchange messages,” Hybart said.
Hybart, a Realtor, used community and business connections to help bind both residents and business owners into the group called Honey’s Hope. She runs the Facebook group Live in Zachary and helped launch a similar Facebook group for Honey’s Hope. The group has more than 200 members on and off Facebook. “I like to pour into other people,” Hybart said.
Samantha Mancuso said the planning started in late October and the initial goal was provide comfort. “We wanted them to know they didn’t have to be sad,” she said. “You can be happy while going through the treatments.”
“We were happy and taking selfies and people would wonder how we could be so positive,” she said. “It’s medicine, it works right along with everything else.”
Members of the group delivered blankets, bags and care packages to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge and Ochsner Cancer Center, where Alma Mancuso receives care, in early December before the Cheer Baskets were donated. “We give back to them too because they take such good care of mom and we want the other patients there to feel the support that she has,” Samantha Mancuso said.
After all the Christmas Cheer Baskets were brought to the chamber office, a panel of judges awarded prizes for the Most Creative baskets.
Liz Apperson accepted a third-place award for Most Creative Basket and explained why her baskets were more whimsical than others. “I knew everyone was doing baskets for adults, but my heart is for kids,” she said. “And one night, I was laying in bed and thinking about my grandbaby and I said, ‘I am very fortunate that I have a healthy granddaughter and I want to do something for kids.’ ”
Apperson sent Samantha Mancuso a message challenging other grandparents to do basket for your grandchild. “This baby here made me realize that there are children out there in need and their mother or grandmother may not have the means to do the same,” she said. “That’s what made me want to do baskets for children.”
Most Creative winners were De'Anne K Pilcher, first place; Stephanie Smith, second place; and Apperson, third place. Each winner received a gift provided Brenda Miera-Sierra.
The judges were Zachary Police Chief David McDavid Sr., School Board member Brandy Hughes Westmoreland and Lt. Chad Parker, head of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office's Community Policing Unit.
Alma Mancuso, who celebrated her 75th birthday at the Christmas Cheer Basket event, has high hopes for the campaign she inspired. “I think it will be great,” she said. “I never thought they would do this. We went to the cancer center one day and they didn’t have much so, I am glad my daughter-in-law thought of this.”
Alma Mancuso said her son and daughter-in-law started calling her Honey after she lost her husband three years ago. “My husband called me Honey and that’s where she got it from,” she said.
More baskets were donated after the event, and organizers delivered 103 baskets to the two cancer treatment facilities starting Monday morning. “Cancer Services is going to be blown away by the amount of support and love Zachary has shown for something that has been near and dear to us,” Samantha Mancuso said. “Honey’s Hope started because of Honey and we saw the need to bring cheer to something that can be so sad.”