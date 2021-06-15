The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has several programs scheduled for July. Programs will be held virtually, in-person, or a combination of the two, for all ages.
For information about or to register for all the programs listed, call the branch where the event is scheduled directly or visit www.ebrpl.com.
Tails and Tales, the 2021 Summer Reading Program, runs through Aug. 15. It is available for all age groups. Sign up at a local branch or online at https://ebrpl.beanstack.org.
As part of this year’s Tales and Tails Summer Reading Program, adults are invited to the Zachary Branch, 1900 Church St., at 6 p.m. July 15 to create dog toys from T-shirts. Extra toys made will be donated to Must Luv Dogs rescue in Zachary. Registration needed. Call (225) 658-1850.
Let’s Eat for the Health of It
This free nutrition program offers information on healthier lifestyle and how to stretch food dollars. Southern Ag Center Nutrition Educator Sharnet Nixon will present the workshop on Wednesdays.
Attendees can attend virtually or in person. To attend virtually via Zoom, register in the Events Calendar at www.ebrpl.com. All virtual offerings will begin at 11 a.m., and all in-person programs will begin at 5:30 p.m., both on the dates listed. Seating is limited for in-person offerings, and available on a first-come-first-served basis.
The workshop will be held July 7 at the Baker Branch and July 28 at the Scotlandville Branch.
Learn about Daisy the Reading Pig
Children of all ages can join this in-person event, as Farmer Minor tells stories (all true) about Daisy the Reading Pig’s formative years, and shares many of her favorite pig books. Registration is required, and space is limited. No groups. Events are at 2:30 p.m. July 19 at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch; 10 a.m. July 21 at the Zachary Branch; and 10 a.m. July 22 at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch.