Eating better and losing weight are two of the most popular new year's resolutions, but the sweet treats of Mardi Gras tend to derail the best of intentions in south Louisiana.
In response to this annual challenge, Ochsner Eat Fit has introduced a dietitian-approved king cake, available in Baton Rouge at Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Road.
Dietitian Molly Kimball, founder of Ochsner Eat Fit, worked closely with John Caluda, of Caluda’s Cottage Catering, to develop the Eat Fit King Cake. This king cake is made with all-natural clean ingredients, including almond flour, coconut flour and Greek yogurt, a news release said. It’s sweetened with Swerve, a plant-based sweetener produced by a company based in New Orleans, with no artificial sweeteners or food dyes.
Each 12-ounce Eat Fit King Cake provides six two-ounce servings with 150 calories each.