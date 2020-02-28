Authorities in Zachary were able to extinguish a massive garage fire overnight before the flames could spread to the detached home.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the 23000 block of Elberta Lane, located off of Plains-Port Hudson Road.
Officials say emergency crews arrived and found the garage completely engulfed in flames.
"Crews did an outstanding job of protecting the home from fire damage and maintaining a water supply by shuttling water from a fire plug that was a distance away," the Zachary Fire Department said.
Though the garage was a total loss, the home did not sustain any damage, investigators said.
No injuries were reported.