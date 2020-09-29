To assist people affected by Hurricane Laura, Zachary leaders and the Rotary Club of Zachary partnered to feed residents in DeRidder.
Mayor David Amrhein, the Zachary Fire Department and the city team prepared approximately 750 fish dinners and fed those in need.
"We were proud to partner with the Zachary Rotary Club in an effort to help and serve others on their road to recovery," Amrhein said.
In addition, the Zachary Rotary Club donated $2,500 for relief funding to the DeRidder Rotary Club and the Beauregard Vernon Sunrise Rotary Club.