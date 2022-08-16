Library events
Library branches in the area have some events planned.
- Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
- A book premiere for "Journey to War’s Eve" will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. Author Michael F. Howell will speak about his newly released book "Journey to War’s Eve: An Antebellum History of Jackson, Louisiana." He will share insight into the residents who transformed an 1816 six-square courthouse village into a prosperous market town and center of learning. It is 600 pages of long years of research. Books will be available for purchase after the event. (225) 658-1850 for information.
- High school students can sign up to take a free practice ACT test at the Baker Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. The practice test will be given at 10 a.m. Aug. 20. The practice test takes about four hours. Registration is required. More details and requirements will be given at time of registration. To register, call (225) 778-5970.
Deadline for candidate announcements set
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election.
Announcements should be mailed to zachary@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email. All announcements must be less than 350 words and are subject to editing.
For information, call (225) 603-1998.
Donate used items
Fill Up The Truck for St. Vincent de Paul is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 in the new church parking lot at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. For information, including accepted items, visit sjb-ola.org/truck.
Nominate the top citizen
The Zachary Rotary Club is seeking nominations for 2022 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
The deserving person should have the following qualities:
- Life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary: “Service above Self.”
- Volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
- Has contributed to the community consistently for several years
- Has touched the lives of other residents
- Represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
- Made contributions to the community above and beyond their work or position
- Displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live
The nominee does not have to be a member of the club.
Submit a description of the qualities that make your nominee the best candidate for the award. Include your name, email and phone number as well as the nominee’s information. The nomination may be handwritten or typed.
Email or mail the entry to Da’Anne Lipscomb at dlipscomb1954@gmail.com or 1128 N. Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA 70791, or hand deliver to any Zachary Rotary Club member. Deadline for submission is Sept. 1.